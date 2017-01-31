1/31/17–John Elwood Peters, Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. John Elwood Peters, Sr. age 88 of Manchester, will be conducted on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Manchester Funeral Home with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro United Methodist Cemetery with grandsons and nephews serving as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 30, 2017 from 4:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Mr. Peters passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2017 at St. Thomas West Hospital surrounded by his children.
Mr. Peters was born on January 6, 1929 in Rockwood, TN to the late Theodore Hobart Peters, Sr. and Myrtle Bell Atchley Hall Peters. He was a 1948 graduate of Rockwood High School where he played center for the undefeated 1947 Rockwood Tiger football team. He joined the Navy in 1948 and served active duty for 2 years and was in the Naval Reserve until 1962. John worked at Y-12 plant in Oak Ridge before moving to Manchester in 1965 where he worked as a machinist at A.E.D.C. until he retired in 1992. Mr. Peters has been a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester for over 40 years where he had served as a Deacon and Sunday School teacher. He has been an active member of Highland Masonic Lodge #214 for over 50 years having served as Past Master. He was also a 50-year Scottish Rite Mason and designated KYCH as York Rite Mason. In June of 2016, he received a certificate of recognition from the Grand Chapter and Grand Council of Tennessee for his service. He was also a member of the Manchester Eastern Star and an advisor for the Rainbow Girls. In former years, he was a Boy Scout where he achieved the Eagle Scout award. In addition, he was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout Leader. John was an avid sports fan. He was a devoted Christian, husband, father, and grandfather. His greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with his family, church family, and his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Opal Mae Neeley Peters; sister, Pelea Peters Meador; brothers, Theodore Hobart Peters, Jr., George Edd Peters; half-brother, James Laurence “Cotton” Hall. Survived by his son, John (Sharron) Peters, Jr. of Lyndonville, VT; daughters, Cheryl Powell of Hixson, TN, Linda (Brent) Willis of Hillsboro, TN; seven grandchildren, Amy and Ethan Willis, Joseph (Tanya), Ben and Dave Peters, Hannah and Grant (Nancy) Powell; brother-in-law, R.E. (Sue) Neeley of Bristol, TN; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Manchester Senior Citizen Center, 603 Woodbury Hwy., Manchester, TN 37355 or First Baptist Church of Manchester, 1006 Hillsboro Blvd., Manchester, TN 37355.