Jeremiah James Wayne Vandagriff was born April 15, 1983, to Wayne and
Cheryl Vandagriff of Manchester, Tennessee. Jeremiah lived in Manchester,
attended the Canvas Community Church, and is survived by a beautiful
daughter, Abigaile Vandagriff.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations be made to the
Hickerson station fire department, 4373 Old Manchester Highway,
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or Coffee County Sheriff’s Department c/o
Children’s TOY FUND, 76 County Jail Lane, Manchester, Tennessee 37355
VISITATION: Sunday, January 29, 2017, 4 – 5:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Sunday, January 29, 2017, 5:00 P.M.
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
1/29/17 — Jeremiah James Wayne Vandagriff
