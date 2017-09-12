12/9/17 — Dorothy “Dee” Dean Caldwell

Dorothy “Dee” Dean Caldwell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday,
December 5, 2017 at the age of 58 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
visitation from 11 AM – 2 PM.
Dee, a native a White County, TN was the daughter of the late Robert Lee
Caldwell Sr. and Dovie Williams Hillis of Manchester. She was a housekeeper
at Harton Hospital and enjoyed cooking and being outside and working in her
garden. Her favorite time was family time and being with her granddaughter.
She also loved country music and dancing.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by one brother, Estel
Caldwell and three sisters, Oleta Caldwell and twins, Ethel and Opal
Caldwell.
In addition to her mother, Dovie Hillis of Manchester, Dee is survived by
daughter, Gabrielle Farless and her boyfriend, Daniel Ketcherside of
Tullahoma; brothers, Freddy Caldwell of Manchester, Doug Caldwell of IL and
Robert Lee Caldwell Jr of Manchester; sisters, Cindy Wileman and her
husband, Marty of IL, Mary Meeks and Francess Garner, both of Maryville, TN
and Annie Mae Caldwell of FL; granddaughter, Brielle Marie George and many
loving nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.