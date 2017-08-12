12/8/17–Virginia M. Skuya

Funeral services for Mrs. Virginia M. Skuya, age 94, of Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 8, 2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 7, 2017 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Skuya passed away on December 4, 2017 at Manchester Healthcare.
Virginia was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Loman and Viola Banks. She was a homemaker and a member of Central Baptist Church in Sioux City, IA. Virginia enjoyed knitting, making quilts, singing, playing the banjo, gardening, and canning.
In addition to her parents, Virginia was also preceded in death by her late husband, John Joseph Skuya; one daughter, Martha Florida; and two brothers, Lee and Edward Banks. She is survived by two sons, Danny (Cheryl) Skuya and John Edward (Nancy) Skuya; three daughters, Shirley (Harold) Duncan, Diane (J.C.) Alexander and Arlene Miller; one sister, Ruth Morton; grandchildren, Tammy Rooker, Christina Duncan, Michelle Duncan, Robert Skuya, Joanne Skuya, Rebekah Buchanan, Daniel Skuya, Jesse Skuya, Jeremiah Skuya, Jennifer Murphy, Stephanie Habben, D. J. Alexander, Brian Alexander, Christopher Alexander, Keith Florida, Cynthia Houck, Kenneth Florida, Jr., and Pamela Florida; great grandchildren, Sienna, Justin, Hope, Presley, Madison, Kaelen, Evelyn, Mathias, Braeden, Rosalea, Jasper, Haddasah, Sasha, Isabella, Natalie, Adeline, Matthew, Austin, Caleb, Chloe, Connor Taylor, Garrett, Preston, Kendall, Alexandra, and Reece. Grandsons will be pallbearers.
