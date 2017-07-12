12/7/17–Teresa Lynn Welsh

Pelham – Mrs. Teresa Lynn Welsh, 53, passed away at the home of her
parents
Monday December 4, 2017. She was born in East Lake, Ohio on December 24,
1963. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jeff Welsh.
Teresa’s Birthday was on Christmas Eve and that made Christmas a very
extra
special time for her to spend with her family and friends. It was most
appropriate for her to be born on Christmas Eve for she was a very special
gift to her family.
She is survived by her parents, James R. and Frances Harris Arp; sisters,
Lori (Bill) Nolan and Sheila (Late Aaron) Fults; brothers, Ricky (Pam),
Terry, Greg (Misty) and Brian Scott Arp; several loving nieces and nepews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel with
Minister Brett Meeks officiating with burial to follow in the Bethel
Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com