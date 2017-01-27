1/27/17—Nettie Frances “Fran” Barbour

Nettie Frances “Fran” Barbour, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, January 20th, 2017 at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 75. Mrs. Barbour was born in Manchester to the late Roy E. and Louthine Todd Cunningham. During her life, she worked with Child Development Services from which she retired and was a member of Lynchburg First United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center where she served as Vice President of the Board as well as the Tullahoma Fine Arts Center. Mrs. Barbour loved oil painting, crafts, and helping others. She frequently volunteered at the Coffee County Senior Citizens and also started the Saggy Bottom Band and Good Time Swingers, teaching line dancing to seniors. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Barbour was preceded in death by two brothers, Ron and Roy Cunningham. She is survived by her husband, James Wesley Barbour Sr. of Tullahoma; one son, Steve Austell and his wife B of Spring Hill; one brother, David Cunningham and his wife Jan of Manchester; granddaughter, Lauren Banks and her husband Derrick; great-grandchildren, Isabella and Nathaniel Banks; cousins, Donna and Grover Jewell; special nieces, Leah Skelton, Yolanda Clark, and Shannon Trzcinski; and special great niece and nephew, Brenden and Brylee Clark. Visitation for Mrs. Barbour will be held on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 28th, 2017 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Joe Rutherford officiating. Burial will follow at Lynchburg City Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Saggy Bottom Band and Good Time Swingers. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Coffee County Senior Citizens Center, 410 North Collins Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or to Lynchburg United Methodist Church, 65 Mechanic Street North, Lynchburg, Tennessee 37352.