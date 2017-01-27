1/27/17—Marvin Clifton Green

Marvin Clifton Green, age 91, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, faithful and humble servant of the Lord, finished his earthly journey on January 23, 2017 at Hospice of Chattanooga. Graveside services for Mr. Green will be held Friday, January 27, 2017 at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Marvin, son of the late Howard Green and Eula Wiser, was born in Manchester, Tennessee. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Marvin was employed to the Life Insurance Company of Georgia for over 30 years as Regional Manager and Underwriter. He was an avid baseball fan and supporter, so he became the founding member of The East Brainerd Youth Baseball Program. Mr. Green was also an active member of The East Ridge Church of Christ. Some of his favorite hobbies were gardening and farming.
In addition to his parents, Marvin is preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Opal Green; several brothers and sisters. He is survived by two sisters, Marie Green Adcock and Penny Sue Bryan; daughter, Phyllis Hill; son, Bruce (Lise) Green; four grandsons, Chris Perry, Michael Green, David Green, and Andrew Green; granddaughter, Amy Perry; two great-granddaughters, Gracie and Glory Perry; great-great granddaughter, Luna Whittenburg.
In lieu of flower donations made to Hospice of Chattanooga.