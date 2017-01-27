1/27/17—Kevin LeBron Johnson

Kevin LeBron Johnson, of Manchester, passed this life on Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at his home at the age of 47. Mr. Johnson was born in Cumberland County, Tennessee to the late Minus L. Johnson and Margie Whiteaker Johnson who survives. During his life, he worked in maintenance and as a driver with South Central Human Resource Agency. In addition to his mother, Mr. Johnson is survived by his wife Glenda Johnson of Manchester; his son, Jonathan Johnson of Manchester; brother, Chris Johnson and his wife Jennie of Elizabethton, Tennessee; sister, Kimberly Osborne and her husband David of Beech Grove; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation for Mr. Johnson will be held on Friday, January 27th, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 11:00am-2:00pm with the funeral to follow at 2:00pm. Burial will follow at Holland Hill Cemetery in Coffee County. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37203.