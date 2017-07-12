12/7/17–Ida Virginia Miller

Funeral services for Mrs. Ida Virginia Miller, age 69, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, December 7, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home with Freida Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Hopewell Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, December 6 at the funeral home. Mrs. Miller passed away at her residence surrounded by her family on Monday, December 4, 2017.
Ida was born in Coffee Co., TN the daughter of the late Harvey and Ruby Rackley. She was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, sewing, and being outside. She loved her grandchildren more than anything, and was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George Miller; one brother, Carl Rackley; one sister, Tommy Evon Rackley; one sister-in-law, Janice Rackley; two brother-in-laws, Jerry Underwood and Lavon Woodward; three grandchildren, David Bush, Danny Bush, and Kenneth Kelso. She is survived by her three daughters, Machelle (Kenneth) Bryant, Susan (Lorenzo) Smith, and Deborah (Marvin) Coomer; one brother, Harvey “Bimbo” Rackley; two sisters, Janie Underwood and Martha Woodward; eleven grandchildren, Porshea Smith, Laranta Robinson, Heather Eckles, Mindy Thompson, Josh McCormick, Thomas McCormick, Brittany White, Balinda Yates, Christopher Miller, Tasha Bryant, and Jessica Gammon; and twenty-five great-grandchildren.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve The Miller family.