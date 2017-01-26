1/26/17 — Lou Ann Ramsey

Graveside services for Lou Ann Ramsey, age 50 of Manchester, will be
conducted on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 3:30 P.M. in Morrison Cemetery
with Brother Benny Benjamin officiating. The family will receive friends
on Thursday from 12:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral
Chapel. Lou Ann passed away on January 20, 2017 at Erlanger Medical
Center in Chattanooga, TN.
Lou Ann was an only child of Alex and Louise Ramsey of Morrison, TN. She
was born to the older parents and lost her father, Alex, who she adored
when she was only eleven years old and her mother passed in 1997. Lou Ann
was of the Baptist faith and attended church when she was growing up in
Morrison. She was quiet and stayed to herself, but most everybody who
knew her, loved her. She loved anything to do with the water; including
fishing, boating or swimming. Lou Ann also loved going to Florida and
Disneyworld. At home, she enjoyed the ponies and goats, but really loved
the little Chihuahua house dogs. She enjoyed watching the Hallmark
Channel and reruns of The Golden Girls and Frazier. During her life, she
worked from Home Health to Tempco in Manchester as a supervisor. She
later worked at Carrier air conditioning plant in Morrison.
She is survived by her sisters, Elaine Ramsey Lockheart (C.H.) of
Smithville, TN and Julie Hinson (Mike); special friend, Sue Wildes.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Ramsey family.