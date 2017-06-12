12/6/17 — Howard Lee Weddington

Funeral services for Mr. Howard Lee Weddington, age 58, of Hillsboro, TN will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, December 6, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home with Bro. Ross Peterson officiating. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, December 5 at the funeral home. Mr. Weddington passed away on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health System in Winchester, TN.
Howard was born in Manchester, TN the son of the late Cliff and Frances Weddington. He was a realtor and auctioneer. Mr. Weddington was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member and song leader of Farris Chapel United Methodist Church in Winchester, TN. He was a fan of BBQing, and he loved watching UT Football and sports. Howard was an overall family man and a very caring husband, son, brother, and grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Howard is also preceded in death by one daughter, Marie McClure; one brother, Wayne Darnell. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Rita Weddington; two sons, Duston (Tiffany) Frasier and Lee (Cindy) Weddington; two daughters, Nicol Free and Selena (Joey) Green; four brothers, Donnie (Debbie) Weddington, Larry (Alice) Darnell, Ronnie (Bonnie) Darnell, and Terry (Dottie) Darnell; one sister, Margie (Don) Powell; twelve grandchildren, Justin, Blake, Eathan, D.J., Bryce, Russell, Kaylee, Rachelle, Jessica, Vanessa, Zoey, and Amber; three great-grandchildren, Jayda, Braylen, and Jazzy; and several nieces and nephews.
