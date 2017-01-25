1/25/17 — Timothy Dean Winton

Timothy Dean Winton age 52 of Pelham, Tennessee won his battle with cancer when he went to be with Jesus on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 4:37 a.m. surrounded by his family.
Born in Winchester on November 13, 1964 he was an amazing Godly family man. He told his nurses that he wanted to continue the fight so that he could just be with his family and he was very excited that his son and daughter-in-law were planning to adopt his first grandchild and he would be called Poppy.
Tim graduated from Tennessee School for the Blind in Donelson, Tennessee in 1984, he was born legally blind, however he never allowed that little inconvenience to limit him in anyway. He was always a hard worker and a good provider for his family.
Survivors include his son, Zachary (Sierra) Winton; step-son, Michael Myers; mother, Frankie Winton; sisters, Patricia Fuqua and Gayle (Jerry) VanHooser; brother, Mike (Vicki) Winton; nieces and nephews, Melissa King, Troy King, Heather King, Heath (Jessica) Winton, Josh (Lindsay) Winton, Nathan (Jill) Myers, Ryan (Misty) VanHooser, Alice (Nick) Roberts and a host of great nieces and nephews and special friends, Jeff Roach, Annette and Christian Williams, Hazelene Byrum and Sharon Winton. Tim is preceded in death by his loving wife, Teresa Winton.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Brother Jack Nance, Brother Ray Winton and his son, Zachary officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday 5-9 P.M. at the funeral home. On line condolences may be made at: www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Tim was a big supporter of the Grundy County Lions Club. The family asks that in lieu of flowers memorials be made to the Grundy County Lions Club in memory of Tim Winton, C/O Whitney Brown, Treasurer, 1470 Colony Road, Coalmont, Tennessee 37313.
Arrangements are by Cumberland Funeral Home