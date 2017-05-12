12/5/17 — Lloyd Winfred “Wimpy” Carden, Sr.

Funeral services for Mr. Lloyd Winfred “Wimpy” Carden, Sr., age 87, of
Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 5,
2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Farrar Hill
Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, December 4, 2017
from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Wimpy passed away
unexpectedly at his residence on Sunday, December 03, 2017.
Mr. Carden was born in Coffee County, TN, the son of the late Mitchell
and Arizona Elrod Carden. He was the owner and operator of Garner’s
Furniture for 57 years, where he loved his customers and always put them
first. Wimpy was the longest and oldest member of Noah Church of Christ,
where he was also the treasurer. Wimpy was drafted by Branch Ricky of
the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, where he played from 1950 to 1957,
when he came home to Coffee County and started his furniture business.
He continued playing baseball in the Mountain Valley League and was a
sponsor of all Coffee County sports, and attended many sports events.
In addition to his parents, Wimpy was also preceded in death by his
sister, Lucille Carden. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of
67 years, Bobbie Jean Crosslin Carden; one son, Lloyd Carden, Jr.; one
brother, L.D. Carden and his wife, Margaret; two granddaughters, Abby
Carden Lynch and her husband, Joel, and Cassie Carden Patton and her
husband, Tyler; and two great-grandchildren, August Lynch and Granger
Neil Patton.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements