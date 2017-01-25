1/25/17—LaVerne Boyd Finney

On January 22, 2017, surrounded by her loved ones, LaVerne Boyd Finney, aged eighty-seven, passed away peacefully at her home in Manchester, TN. Born on December 22, 1929, in Birchwood, TN, LaVerne was the daughter of the late James Carson and Deliah Alma Dungan Boyd of Decherd, TN. She is preceded in death by her husband of sixty-six years, Edward Kenneth Finney, infant son Marvin Earl Finney, and her brothers Hubert Carson Boyd, Fred Boyd, Thomas Glenn Boyd, and Clyde L. Boyd. She is survived by her sons James Edward (Roberta) Finney, Larry D. (Patricia) Finney, and Fred Dewayne (Connie) Finney, all of Manchester, TN; and, her daughters Alma Elizabeth Cowan of Hillsboro, TN, Valda G. Barrett, Doris J. (Marlin) McCullough, both of Manchester, TN, and Phyllis A. (Richard) Bishop of Winchester, TN; her sister Gladys Anderson of Franklin, TN, and her brother Marshall (Pauline) Boyd of Decherd, TN. She had nine grandchildren and two step grandsons, eight great-grandchildren, and six step great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
In 1957, Mrs. Finney and her late husband Kenneth bought a Grade-A dairy farm in the Sixteenth Model community in Coffee County, TN. Tirelessly, she worked beside her husband and sons milking, feeding, and maintaining their farm. For many years, she was actively involved with the Coffee County Farm Bureau, traveling to conventions, conducting membership drives, and hosting Farm Bureau members and functions at their home. Likewise, she was involved with the 4-H Club and Young Farmers and Homemakers. Mrs. Finney enjoyed the outdoors, working in her yard, canning from her garden, and feeding the hummingbirds. She and her husband also enjoyed traveling with family and friends.
For many years, LaVerne attended the Antioch Church of Christ. Recently, she enjoyed worshipping with the members of the Red Hill Church of Christ.
Visitation for Mrs. Finney will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, January 24 at the Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at 1:00 P.M.
