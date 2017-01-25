1/25/17 — Hubert Ray Reeves

Hubert Ray Reeves of Normandy passed this life on
Monday, January 23rd, 2017 at his home at the age of 89. Mr. Reeves was
born in Monterey, Tennessee to the late Lawrence Winfred Reeves and
Martha Tays Reeves. He served his country in the United States Army
during Korea and went on to work as a Logger with Reeves Logging. In
addition to his parents, he was preceded in death two sons, Ricky and
Dicky Reeves; and six brothers, Paul, Billy, Earl, Berl, Clifford and
Robert; and two sisters, Geneva Wilbanks and Christine Kilgore. Mr.
Reeves is survived by his wife of 62 years, Lorell Vaughn Reeves; six
children, Debbie (Tommy) Sullenger, Tony (Kathy) Reeves, Penny (Dale)
Burks, Stephen (Beth) Reeves, Sonya Davis, and Michael Reeves
(fiancé, Melissa Russell and her son Bobby); 16 grandchildren, Matthew
and Mark Sullenger, Tony II “Tee”, Madison, and Emily Reeves, Teela
Kelley, Phillip, Jesse and Lorell Burks, Justin, Chris, Skylar, and Seth
Reeves, Dalton Davis, Danielle Hise, and Brooklynn Reeves; 12
great-grandchildren, Breyer, Gavin, Courtney, Miles, Penelope, Celia,
Ezra, Eden, Fiona, Elijah, Hayden, and Swayze Raye; one brother, Lawrence
“Junior” Reeves; one sister, Anna Pearl Simmons; and numerous nieces and
nephews. Visitation for Mr. Reeves will be held on Tuesday, January 24th,
2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 4:00-8:00pm. Funeral services will be
held on Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 at Cornerstone Baptist Church in
Shelbyville at 11:00am with Stephen Reeves and Billy Watters officiating.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at
Mayland Cemetery in Putnam County at 12:00pm. Pallbearers will be Dalton
Davis, Skylar Reeves, Phillip Burks, Jesse Burks, Justin Reeves, Tee
Reeves and Matthew Sullenger.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
