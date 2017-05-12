12/5/17 — Hazel Floyd Brown

Mrs. Hazel Floyd Brown, 76, passed away Saturday December 2,
2017 at the Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro. She was born
in Winchester, Tennessee on March 29, 1941 to L.B. Floyd and Elsie Irene
Garrison Floyd who preceded her in death along with her sister, Ophelia
Champion.
She was a member of the Rutledge Falls Baptist Church and The Order of the
Eastern Star Manchester Chapter #339 and was retired from AEDC.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Brown; daughter, Cheryl (Eddie) Pass;
son, Kevin Brown (Deborah Lusk); sister, Juanita Walls; brother, L.B.
(Linda) Floyd Jr.; grandchildren, Eli (Stephanie) Hamby, Rachel Hamby,
Gabrielle and Chelsea Brown; great grandchildren, Preston and Samuel Hamby,
Leighton Brown.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Tuesday in the funeral home chapel with
burial to follow in the Franklin Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10:00 AM
until time of service Tuesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester,
Tennessee. www.centralfuneralhome.com