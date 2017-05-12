Edith Mae Winland passed this life on Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 at
Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro at the age of 82. Mrs. Winland was born in
Clarksville, GA to the late Ethan and Icie Franklin. During her life
Edith worked as a bookkeeper at Trader’s Bank as well as Crouch Oil Co.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one
granddaughter, Rebecca Winland; three brothers, Walkter, E.J. and Herman
Franklin; and five sisters, Neva Walls, Lilly Lambert, Lillian Glasgow,
Doris Pickelsimer, and Evelyn Overman. She is survived by her loving
husband of 63 years, Clarence Winland of Tullahoma; two sons, Danny
Winland and his wife Anna of Estill Springs, and Dale Winland and his
wife Tina of Tullahoma; three grandchildren, Amanda James and her husband
Jason, Lt. Commander Matthew Winland and his wife Sarah, and Mark Winland
and his wife Courtney; two great-grandchildren, Calvin, and Hannah; and
three sisters-in-law, Ona Franklin, Theresa Franklin, and Francis
Faulkner. Visitation for Mrs. Winland will be held on Monday, December
4th, from 5:00-7:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take
place Tuesday, December 5th at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel
with Bro. Jack Hice officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial
Gardens. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in lieu of
flowers be made in Edith’s memory to the Multi-County Cancer Support
Network, P.O. Box 1355, Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
12/5/17–Edith Mae Winland
Edith Mae Winland passed this life on Saturday, December 2nd, 2017 at