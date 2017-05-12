12/5/17–Barbara J. Morris

Barbara J Morris of Tullahoma passed this life on Friday, December 1, 2017
at the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 70 years. No services
are scheduled.
Mrs. Morris was the daughter of the late Otho Andrew and Inez Lovenia
Terrell Rush. She was born on October 19, 1947 in Carrollton, GA. She
enjoyed listening to music, being outdoors and playing practical jokes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Clarence Morris, brother, Jerry Kenneth Rush and sister, Donna Maxwell.
Mrs. Morris is survived by two sons, Richie Marks of Heflin, AL, William
“Billie” Roy Marks Jr of GA; daughter, Stacie Kortz of Clairmore, OK;
brother, Ronnie Edward Rush of Austin, TX; sister, Frankie Hurst of
Tullahoma; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. arrangements.