12/4/17 — Jewell M. Sullivan

Mrs. Jewell M. Sullivan, 92, passed away Friday December
1, 2017 at her home with her family near. She was born in Madison County,
Alabama on March 23, 1925 to Homer and Janie Goad Dudley who preceded her
in death along with her husband, Lewis Clark Sullivan; brothers, Homer Jr.,
Joseph and R.V. Dudley; sister, Irene Scott.
She was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church and Coffee County VIP
Club, the home demonstration club and a volunteer at the Foot Hills Craft
Store.
She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Sue (Orvel) Hastings and
Patricia Ann ( The Late Claude) Fletcher; son, Ronnie Lee (Patricia)
Sullivan; sister, Lorene Hargrove; brother, Edward Dudley; 8 grandchildren;
12 great grandchildren; 13 great great grandchildren; sisters-in-law,
Josephine Dudley and Grace Dudley Moss.
Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Monday in the funeral home chapel with
Ministers Leonard Herman and Tim Hastings officiating with burial to follow
in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM Sunday at Central
