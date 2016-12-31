12/31/16 — Regina Faye Batts-Hendon

Regenia Faye Batts-Hendon, 48, a resident of Tullahoma, TN passed away on
Friday, December 23, 2016 at her residence. Funeral Services are scheduled
for Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 1 PM at the Church of Christ at Cedar
Lane. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be from 12 PM until the service time.
A native of Tullahoma, she was the daughter of the late Joseph Henry Batts
and Ida Brown Stovall of Tullahoma. She attended the Church of Christ at
Cedar Lane and enjoyed cooking and gardening. Her favorite activity was
being with her children. She loved playing games with them.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by three sons, Derrius Porsche
Goodman of Smyrna, Marshall Dennis of Tullahoma and Jayland Amarion Hendon
of Tullahoma; daughter, Jayla Amarai Hendon of Tullahoma; two brothers,
Joseph Brown and his wife, Melissa of Knoxville and Kerry Stovall of Palm
Desert, CA; sister, Jolene Batts of Tullahoma; stepfather, Hershall Stovall
of Estill Springs; grandchild, Pharo Porsche Goodman and special friends,
Dorothy Winton of Tullahoma, Richard Hendon of Tullahoma and Angie Keith
Sanders of Winchester.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.