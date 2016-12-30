12/30/16 — Sam Wehofer

Sam Wehofer was born on May 17, 1934 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the son
of the late Samuel Wehofer and Emma Minnick Wehofer. He departed this
life Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at his home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
surrounded by his loving family. Sam was a US Army Veteran and worked at
AEDC for 43 years where he was an engineer. He served on the Standard
Automotive Engineering (SAE) Committee and also on the NATO Committee.
Sam coached Babe Ruth League baseball in Manchester for over 20 years.
He and his wife Lois Wehofer moved to Kingston, Tennessee in 2006 to a
cabin on the river and in 2016 moved to Murfreesboro until his death.
Sam is survived by:
His loving wife of 60 years, Mrs. Lois Wehofer of Murfreesboro
Daughter- Suzie Wehofer Browning and her husband Ken of Nashville
2 sons- Steve Wehofer and his wife Donna of Murfreesboro
Stuart Wehofer of Irvine, California
2 sisters- Emma Barbour and her husband Bob of Dana Point, California
Ruth Dixon of Fredonia, NY
2 grandchildren- Christopher and Michael Wehofer
A visitation and celebration of his life will be held Friday, December
30, 2016 from 5pm until 7pm with a short memorial service at 7pm at the
West Main Brick Oven Restaurant on the square in Manchester, Tennessee.
Refreshments will be served and the family invites you to come share your
memories of Sam.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, THE FAMILY ASKS THAT DONATIONS BE MADE TO: Alive
Hospice, Prevent Child Abuse Tennessee or the American Cancer Society
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE WEHOFER FAMILY