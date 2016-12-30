12/30/16 — Joseph Dock Chadwell

Joseph Dock Chadwell of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday,
December 28th, 2016 at Tennova Healthcare Harton at the age of 92. Mr.
Chadwell was born on January 12th, 1924 in Claiborne County to Ross and
Grace Cook Chadwell. He met the love of his life, Edith in Junior High
School. Mr. Chadwell was a forward observer paratrooper of the 506th
Regiment of the Army 101st Airborne Division that parachuted into
Normandy before D Day. When he returned to the states on leave, he and
Edith were married before he was sent with the 11th Airborne Division to
New Guinea, then to the Philippines and later to Japan. After the war, he
worked in Oak Ridge before moving to Tullahoma. While working at AEDC,
Joe was a busy man. He enjoyed farming, raising cattle, clearing land and
restoring wrecked vehicles. After retiring in 1984, he continued these
activities as long as he was able to and always had plans for more things
to do. Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Chadwell; brothers,
William R. Chadwell “Jr” and Whitt Chadwell; and his sister, Lucille
Profitt. He is survived by his niece, Mary Tyne and her husband Jeff
along with other nieces and nephews; and devoted caregivers, Kim and Ken
Chittum, Bill (Kathy) Hane who was like a son to him, and Nancy Leners.
Visitation for Mr. Chadwell will be held on Friday, December 30th, 2016
at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm with the funeral service to
follow at 2:00pm in the chapel with Rev. John Lewis officiating. Burial
with military honors will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens.
Pallbearers will be Pete Hite, James Barber, Jeff Tynes, Donny Tawwater,
Derek Hane, and Roger Sanson. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the
family asks that donation be made to Hospice Compassus, 110 East
Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388 or to DAV Winchester,
Chapter 71, 106 Tennessee Avenue South, Cowan, Tennessee 37318.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.