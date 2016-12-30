12/30/16 — Joanna Ruth Bailey

Joanna Ruth Bailey was a native of Portland, Indiana, born January 6,
1923, to the late Alva Schuler and Gladys Coon Binegar. Joanna was
married to the late Joseph Albert Bailey. She was also preceded in death
by a daughter; Mary (Bailey) Bradburn, two grandchildren, five brothers,
and a sister. Joanna moved to Manchester, Tennessee in her last eight
years of her life and enjoyed visiting friends and enjoyed going places.
She loved dressing up and being in the crowd of people having fun. She
will be missed by all that knew and loved her. Joanna is survived by a
son; Bill J. Bailey (Rebecca) of Portland, Indiana, and a daughter; Joyce
A. Brock of Beechgrove, Tennessee, ten grandchildren, and fifteen
great-grandchildren.
VISITATION: Wednesday, December 28, 2016, from 1 – 3:00 P.M. at the
Central Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Will be held in Portland, Indiana at the Baird-Freeman Funeral
Home on Friday, December 30, 2016
BURIAL: Grave Hill Cemetery in Bryant, Indiana
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.