12/29/16 — Sue Farris Rossman

Sue Farris Rossman of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday,
December 21st, 2016 at Brookdale Assisted Living at the age of 91. Mrs.
Rossman was born in Bridgeport, Alabama to the late Pascol and Lennis
Barham Farris. During her life, she worked as a Printing Compositor at
Arnold Engineering Development Center. In addition to her parents, Mrs.
Rossman was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Rossman Sr.; two
brothers, Pascol Barham Farris and Richard Farris; and one niece Laura
Barabas. She is survived by three step-sons, Philip Rossman Jr. and his
wife Linn of Kathleen, Georgia, Joe Rossman and his wife Pam of Florida,
and Dan Rossman of Celina, Tennessee; step-grandchildren, Valerie Rossman
of Tullahoma, Dawn Warren and her husband Jimmy of Shelbyville, Jennifer
Alsup and her husband Trey of Lascassas, and Jeff Rossman and his wife
Teresa of Nashville; step-great-grandchildren, Dakota, Shelby, Dillon,
Alex, Bailey, Phoebe, Sydney, Carley, Emily, Michael, Joshua, and
Caitlin; nieces, Sue Banks of Tullahoma, Gail Rossman of Tullahoma, Patty
Sharp of Portland, Oregon, and Syble Throneberry of Tullahoma; and two
nephews, Bradley and Richard Farris. A graveside service for Mrs.
Rossman will be held on Thursday, December 29th, 2016 at 11:00am at
Oakwood Cemetery. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks
that donations be made to Hospice Compassus, 110 East Lauderdale Street,
Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.