12/29/16 — Dorothy Virginia Cunningham Young

Dorothy Virginia Cunningham Young was born in Carmine, Missouri December 9, 1922.
She was preceded in death by her husband Lonnie Hobart Young; Mother, Mary
Frances Fortner Cunningham and her father, Elmer Collier Cunningham; a
sister, Ruby Maxine Cunningham Mena; a sister, Wilmeda Cunningham Love
Liford; a sister’ LaVerne Cunningham Roberts, a brother’ GW Cunningham, a
niece, Carolynn Mena Myers, niece, Vicki Cunningham and nephew, Bruce
Cunningham.
Her life is celebrated by two daughters Donna Jozette Young Slipher
(Darrell) and Judy Gay Young Foley; sister, Bernadine Cunningham Dinsmore;
brothers, Norman Cunningham (Donna) and Elmer Don Cunningham (Connie);
grandchildren, Holly Dawn Slipher, Matthew Travis Slipher (Heather),
Bradley Martin Slipher (Belinda), Monica Ann Foley McElhaney (Lance), Heidi
Donette Foley Crabtree (Shannon); great grandchildren Claire McElhaney,
Ethan Slipher, Lilly Slipher, Hannah McElhaney, Jack Slipher, Ella
Crabtree, Liam Crabtree and Bradley Weston Slipher and sister-in-law,
Margaret Ann Young Shelton.
Virginia Young laid down her cross and picked up her crown on December 26,
2016. She loved God and used her talents as a young woman to sing Gods
praises. She was a member of The United Pentecostal Church and a resident
of Normandy, TN for 32 years.
Graveside services are scheduled for Thursday, December 29, 2016 at Holland
Hill Cemetery at 11:30 AM. Visitation with the family will be from 9 AM
until 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in her honor
to the Hospice of The Highland Rim Foundation, 110 East Lauderdale St,
Tullahoma, TN 37388.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.