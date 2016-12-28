12/28/16 — Joan Kimberly Coile

Ms. Joan Kimberly Coile, age 49, of Wartrace, TN, passed from this life at Harton Regional Medical Center on December 21, 2016. A Memorial Service will be held at Tullahoma First Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 11:30 AM with Dr. Steven Yates officiating.
Joan Coile was born in Tullahoma, Tennessee, the daughter of John Nance Coile and Thelma Claudine Shearin. She was an environmentalist for the state and was an active member of the Tullahoma First Presbyterian Church.
Ms. Coile is survived by her loving parents, Joan Coile and Thelma Shearin.
