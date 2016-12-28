12/28/16 — Jewel E. Miller

Mrs. Jewel E.Miller- Johnson of Paterson, New Jersey passed December 17, 2016. She was the seventh child born to Robert and Geneva Morrow Miller in Elora, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Genell, Eddie C., Clark, James , Glenn, Dianne Ruth and Willie Jo Hill.
She leaves to cherish her memories, husband, Donald Johnson; son, Bruce Miller; daughter, Maria Miller;
Three Grandchildren, Shawndra, Jamar and Tashia Miller.
Nine great-grandchildren, Andrea, Ashantai, Aniya, Gracie, Kingston, Tyonah, Tavon, Tiara, and Faith Miller.
Great-Great- Grandson, Quandre Miller
Two Brothers, Wade Miller of Paterson, New Jersey and Leonard Miller of Clifton, New Jersey.
Four sisters, Blanch Williams and Leatha Mason both of Winchester, TN; Barbara (James) Rollins of Stone Mountain, Ga and Clara Talley of Memphis, TN.
Three brothers in law, Five sisters in law. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends .
Visitation, Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 12:00 Noon at First Missionary Baptist Church with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at First Baptist Church with Elder Willie Lee Bonner, Jr officiating and Rev. Phillip Buchanan as Eulogist.
Interment: Winchester Memorial Park.