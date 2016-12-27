12/27/16 — Lewis Hazelwood

Lewis Hazelwood of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, December
23rd, 2016 at his home at the age of 86. Mr. Hazelwood was born in
Lincoln County to the late Ernest and Edna Bates Hazelwood. He proudly
served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean
War. Mr. Hazelwood was the former owner and operator of Lewis Gulf and
Lewis 66 Stations and was a member of the Grundy Street Church of Christ.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Lera
Tucker and Jewell Felts; brothers, E.W. Hazelwood, Cecil Hazelwood, and
Bobby Hazelwood; and one grandchild, Taylor Hazelwood. Mr. Hazelwood is
survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Martha Hazelwood of Tullahoma;
three sons, David Hazelwood and his wife Lorry of Hot Springs, Arkansas,
Gary Hazelwood and his wife Sherry of Lynchburg, and Andy Hazelwood and
his wife Christy of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Will Hazelwood, Garrett
Hazelwood, Zenayda Garcia, Ana Ortiz, Jessica Orozco and her husband
Joseph, and Jodi Lively; and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Josiah
Orozco. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26th, 2016 at Kilgore
Funeral Home from 5:00-8:00pm. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday,
December 27th, 2016 at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home Chapel with
Bro. Horace Jacobs officiating. Pallbearers will be Will Hazelwood,
Garrett Hazelwood, Larry Ray, James Cole, Tom Mowbray, and Jim Sanders.
Gary Jones will serve as an honorary pallbearer. For those who wish, in
lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice Compassus, 110 East
Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.