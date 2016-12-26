Mary L Braughton, age 92, a resident of Tullahoma, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at her residence. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, December 26 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 PM until the service time.
A native of Racine, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Lena LaScala Rizzo. She retired from Decorel Picture Frames in Mundelein, Illinois. She was a member of the Tullahoma Church of Jesus Christ of Latter – Day Saints, where she served as church librarian. She loved animals and was always rescuing cats, dogs, birds or any animal that needed help. She enjoyed writing children’s stories and loved to play the lottery. She enjoyed music, yodeling and dancing. She was a good wife and mother and always there for those who needed her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Forrest Allen Braughton; brother, Frank Rizzo and sister, Rose Byrd.
She is survived by her daughter Cheryl Stephens of Tullahoma; sisters, Mamie Algiers of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Josephina Cantwell of St. Louis, Missouri and Nina Unterbrink and her husband, Milton of Racine, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Erin Gray and her husband, Eric of Tullahoma; Lucas Stephen and his wife, Lorena of Tullahoma and Cory Stephens and his wife, Caitlin of Ooltewah and eight great grandchildren, Mark Gray, Hayley McMahan, Kaydence Gray, Lorena Stephens, Alyssa Stephens, Genia Stephens, Layla Stephens and Landen Stephens and one on the way.
12/26/16 — Mary L. Braughton
Mary L Braughton, age 92, a resident of Tullahoma, TN, passed away on Thursday, December 22, 2016 at her residence. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, December 26 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1 PM until the service time.