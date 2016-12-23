12/23/16–Gordon M Finney

Gordon M. Finney was born April 24, 1930, a native of Dechard, Tennessee,
to the late Reuben Mitchell and Ruthie Dimple (Weddington) Finney. Gordon
was married to the late Bernice Finney of Estill Springs, Tennessee.
Gordon and Bernice were members of the Prairie Plains Church of Christ.
Gordon loved farming and working on tractors. He loved his dogs and
enjoyed most of all his grandchildren. Gordon is survived by four
children; Ernest Finney (Donna Gail) of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Linda
Newman (Mike) of Estill Springs, Tennessee, Donna Northcutt (Mark) of
Winchester, Tennessee, and Michael Finney of Nashville, Tennessee, five
grandchildren; Suzanne Mitchell of Estill Springs, Tennessee, Amy Morgan
of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Kristy Jones of Hillsboro, Tennessee, Sabrina
Franklin of Winchester, Tennessee, Brandy Anderson of Deberry, Florida,
ten great-grandchildren; Emily Townsend, Morgan Mitchell, Bailey Morgan,
Meagan Jones, Mason Mitchell, Abby Morgan, Maddy Jones, Hunter Anderson,
Carter Franklin, and Case Franklin, two great-great grandchildren; Eli
Morgan and Emery Townsend.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to:
Alzheimer’s Association, 4825 Trousdale Dr., Suite 220, Nashville,
Tennessee 37220
VISITATION: Thursday, December 22, 2016, 5 – 8:00 P.M. at the Central
Funeral Home, 2812 Hillsboro Highway, Manchester, Tennessee
FUNERAL: Friday, December 23, 2016, 11:00 A.M. at the Central Funeral Home
BURIAL: Franklin Memorial Gardens
CENTRAL FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.
