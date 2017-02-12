12/2/17–Richard Oren Scott

Funeral services for Mr. Richard Oren Scott, age 88, of Manchester, TN will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from Noon until the service time at 2. Richard passed away on Saturday, November 25, 2017, at Stonecrest Medical Center in Smyrna, TN.
Richard was born in Manchester, TN the son of the late Oren and Vada Scott. He was a member of the Trinity Baptist Church and was a former Deacon. Richard was a photographer for Arnold Air Force Base for many years. He was also a US Army Veteran.
In addition to his parents, Richard is also preceded in death by his loving wife, Mabel Anne Scott; three brothers, Coy, Mack, and Jasper Scott; three sisters, Kathleen Owen, Sharon Rackler, and Dorothy Harper. He is survived by one daughter, Karen (Jeph) Scott Gibbons; two sisters, Mary Robertson and Jean Alexander; two grandchildren, Kyle Miller and Cassandra Miller; two great-grandchildren, Karen Miller and Chandler Miller; and numerous nieces and nephews.
