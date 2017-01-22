1/22/17–Mary B. Forrester

Mary B. Forrester, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Thursday, January 19th, 2017 at NHC in Tullahoma at the age of 90. Mary was born in Lincoln County, Tennessee to the late Willie and Eva Sanders. During her life, she worked as a ball sewer and janitor at Wilson Sporting Goods, as well as Motlow State Community College and Arnold Engineering Development Center. Mary B. very much loved to cook, crochet and sew. She took great pride in making many quilts, curtains and afghans for others to enjoy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband J.W. Forrester; a brother, James Sanders; and a son, Billy Forrester. Mary is survived by a daughter, Wilma Jean Adcock; two sons, James Forrester and Eddie Ray Forrester; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation for Mrs. Forrester will be held on Sunday, January 22nd, 2017 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-2:00pm. A graveside service will follow at 2:30pm at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with Bro. Chris Harris officiating. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice Compassus, 110 East Lauderdale Street, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388.