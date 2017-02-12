Mr. John Abraham Williams passed away at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on November 16, 2017 at the age of 28.
Mr. Williams was born on January 3, 1989 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late Aaron H.S. Williams, Sr. and Nellie Goodman Williams.
He loved music, especially playing drums at church services. He was also a fan of football and basketball.
He is survived by sisters Osha Whaley and her husband Kenneth of Madison, Tennessee and Tamara Harp and her husband Jerrade of Orlando, Florida. His brother Aaron H.S. Williams, Jr. and his wife Tammy of Tullahoma, Tennessee survive. Also surviving are six nieces and seven nephews.
Visitation with family members will be from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, December 2, 2017 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home’s chapel. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
12/2/17–John Abraham Williams
