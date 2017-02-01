1/2/17 — Ismael Rodriguez

Ismael Rodriguez, age 46 of Gainesville, FL passed away on Friday, December
23, 2016 at Shands Hospital at UF. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Monday, January 2, 2016 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 AM until
the service time.
A native of Los Angeles, CA, Ismael was the son of Luis Rodriguez and Jenny
Betances Matos. He loved being with his family and enjoyed sports. He was
an avid Oakland Raiders fan.
In addition to his parents, Luis Rodriguez and his wife, Maria of Los
Angeles, CA and Jenny Matos and her husband, Angel of Winchester, he is
survived by one son, Ismael Rodriguez Jr; one daughter, Shianne Rodriguez;
one brother, Luis Rodriguez Jr. of Winchester and two sisters, Elena Myers
of Tullahoma and Nancy Hebert of Oakland, CA.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.