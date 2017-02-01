1/2/17 — Irene Dean Uselton

Graveside services for Ms. Irene Dean Uselton, age 96, of Hillsboro, TN, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2017 at Hillsboro Methodist Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 2, 2017 from 11:00-12:30 PM at Manchester Funeral Home. Ms. Uselton passed away at her residence surrounded by her loved ones on December 30, 2016.
Irene was born in Estill Springs, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Charles Dean and Nancy Tuck Dean. She worked as a homemaker for most of her life. Ms. Uselton was an active member of The Cross Roads Baptist Church of Estill Springs, Tennessee. She enjoyed sewing, cross-stitching, and gardening.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Uselton is preceded in death by her husband, James “Jack” Uselton; brother, Dan Dean; two sisters, Audrey Boguski and Mary Wimcon and son-in-law Tony Ashby. She is survived by her brother, Willie Dean of Texas; sister, Georgie (Bobby) Reed of Manchester; four daughters, Mary (Howard) Tennison of Kentucky, Mildred Ashby of Estill Springs, Linda Hill (John Steioff) of Normandy, and Patsy (Ronnie) Speck of Murfreesboro; nine grandchildren, Cheryl Lee, Nancy Lasly, Barbara Rogers, Sandra Davis, Tina Hoots, Michael Hill, Robin Cobb, Lori Lynn, and Glenn Finney; nine great-grandchildren; six great great-grandchildren.
The family of Ms. Irene Uselton would like to thank Alive Hospice for their love and compassionate care given to their mother.
MANCHESTER FUNERAL HOME IS HONORED TO SERVE THE USELTON FAMILY