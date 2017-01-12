12/1/17 — Roger Gene Chick

Roger Gene Chick of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, November 28,
2017 at The Willows in Winchester at the age of 63 years. Funeral Services
are scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2017 at 11 AM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home with burial to follow at Mulberry Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be Thursday, November 30 from 5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson
Funeral Home.
Mr. Chick, the son of the late Weldon Aubry Chick and Clara B. Childers
Rogers of Tullahoma, was born on June 24, 1954 in Shelbyville, TN. He
attended the Westside Church of the Nazarene in Tullahoma. He enjoyed
restoring and working on cars, both as a hobby and also as an occupation.
He also loved spending time with his granddaughter, Alexus Jade Garrett.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janice
Chick and brother, James Aubrey Chick.
Mr. Chick is survived by his mother, Clara Rogers of Tullahoma; daughter,
Stephanie Jean Chick of Tullahoma; brother, Paul W Baker and his wife,
Karin of Fayetteville; sister, Ann Childress and her husband, Robert of
Hazel Green, AL and one granddaughter, Alexus Jade Garrett of Tullahoma.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.