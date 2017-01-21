1/21/17 — Elores VanNoy

Mrs. Elores VanNoy (Chippy) of 612 East Harp St., Manchester, Tennessee, departed this life on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, Tennessee. She was married to the lateMr. Wayne VanNoy for 48 years and they made their home and raised their family in Manchester. Chippy leaves to cherish her memory her two devoted daughters, Queenie and Kim (Manchester); two loving grandsons, Taurean Green (Manchester) and Brandon VanNoy (Annika) of Bastrop, Texas. Her loving great-grandsons, Caden (Manchester) and Cassius (Bastrop, Texas) were the apple of her eye and will have fond memories of their beloved Grandma. Other family and friends share the loss of their Beloved Chippy. She was a devoted member of the Lane Street Church of Christ, Manchester, Tennessee.
Chippy will forever be remembered for her smile and her kind and sweet spirit. She worked at the Pajama Factory in Manchester, Eden Industries and retired some 10 years ago from United Regional Medical Center, in the Dietary Department. She loved her work and took great pride in giving of her service.
The Celebration of Life for Mrs. VanNoy will be on Saturday, January 21, 2017 at Manchester Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation is from 11AM – 1PM, and the Celebration of Life will follow at 1PM. Brother Paul Elam will officiate this Celebration.