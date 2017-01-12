12/1/17 — Cynthia Rose Pellam

Cynthia Rose Pellam of Hillsboro passed this life on Tuesday, November 28,
2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 65 years. Graveside
Services are scheduled for Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2 PM at Prairie
Plains Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday from 11:30 AM –
1:30 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mrs. Pellam, a native a Manchester, TN was the daughter of the late Fred
Walker and Wanda Baker Bush. She retired from AEDC after working as a
Computer operator/programmer. She attended Victory Baptist Church in
Tullahoma. She enjoyed fishing and hunting with her late husband, “Boo”.
She
enjoyed doing crafts and she was very talented in making wreaths and
holiday decorations.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband,
Albert “Boo” Pellam.
Mrs. Pellam is survived by her brother, Fred Bush of Hillsboro; her
brother’s girlfriend, Rosie Barns, who Cynthia considered a sister, also
of
Hillsboro and her two precious dogs, Duchess and Beagle.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.