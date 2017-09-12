12/9/17–Zena Mae Myers Allen

Zena Mae Allen
Funeral services for Mrs. Zena Mae Myers Allen, age 95 of Hillsboro, will be conducted on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Hillsboro Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday prior to the service from 12:30 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Mrs. Allen passed away on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at Morning Pointe Assisted Living in Tullahoma.
Preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Sally Myers; her husband, Harlan P. “H.P.” Allen, Sr.; her daughter, Betty Allen; 12 siblings. Survived by her sons, Joe Thomas Allen (Mary), Harlan P. Allen, Jr.; daughter, Patricia “Pat” Hutto (Billy), Shellye Dickerson (Steve); 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren.
