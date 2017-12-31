12/31/17 —- Dorothy V. Grant

Dorothy V Grant, of Manchester, passed this life on Wednesday, December 27,
2017 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville at the age of 89 years.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Sunday, December 31, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood
Cemetery.
The family will receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
Mrs. Grant, a native of Tullahoma, was the daughter of the late Elmer and
Dora Belle Stump Pogue. She was born on May 26, 1928. She attended the
Christian Lighthouse Church in Tullahoma and enjoyed reading and traveling.
Her favorite times were spent with her grandchildren and great
grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Homer
Grant and brothers, William and J R Pogue.
Mrs. Grant is survived by one son, Ronnie Grant and his wife, Marilyn of
London, OH; two daughters, Nancy Stemple and her husband, Emil of Lansing,
IL and Beverly Thompson of Manchester; one brother, Melvin Pogue and his
wife, Nancy of Tullahoma; six grandchildren, Phillip Grant and her wife,
Michelle of New Bremen, OH, Timothy Grant of Louisburg, NC, Amy Utt and her
husband, Brian of Midlothian, IL; Matthew Stemple and his wife, Christina
of Beecher, Il, Shawn Regan and his fiancé’ Dana Sklenar of Estill
Springs
and Steven Regan of Manchester and seven great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorial donations be made in
her honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.*