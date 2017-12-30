12/30/17 — John Timothy Prince

John Timothy Prince, of Hillsboro, passed this life on Monday, December 25,
2017 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 44 years. Funeral Services will
be held on Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Ragsdale Cemetery. The family will receive
friends beginning at 11 AM.
Mr. Prince, a native of Winchester, was son of the William and Hilda Kirk
Prince of Morrison. He enjoyed fishing and being with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Nina Prince of
Hillsboro; two sons, Christopher and Isaiah Prince, both of Hillsboro; two
brothers, Leroy Prince and his wife, Valarie of Summitville and Junior
Wright and his wife, Shaney of Tullahoma; two sisters, Rosie Cheney and her
husband, Sammy of Summitville and Sheila Young of Hillsboro; one grandchild
on the way and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be
made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.