12/29/17 — Selma Lee Tillery

Selma Lee Tillery, of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, December 22,
2017 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 60 years. Funeral Services will
be held on Friday, December 29, 2017 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Wesley Chapel Cemetery. The family will
receive friends beginning at 11 AM.
Mrs. Tillery, a native of Nashville, was the daughter of the late Herman
and Bonzie Vada Paul Bowman. She was the youngest of sixteen children. She
enjoyed drawing, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles and doing crafts. She
was a very talented seamstress and was the “Best Nanny ever”. She was a
member of the River of Life Church in Smyrna.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter,
Katrina Tillery; eight brothers, J B, Bob, Bud, Bill, Ray, Peanut, Larry
and Jerry Bowman and one sister, Jearline Burnette.
She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Gerald Tillery of
Manchester; two daughters, Amanda Garant and her fiance’, James Pacene of
Manchester and Sabrina Phelps and her fiancé, Scott Mahaffey of
Murfreesboro; brothers, Jackie and Johnny Bowman, both of Murfreesboro;
sisters, Jean Young of Murfreesboro, Pat Gentry of Murfreesboro, Juanita
Copeland of Livingston and Linda Metzinger of Indiana and nine
grandchildren, Brooke, Adrian and Rose Garant, David Garant Jr., Chyanna,
Jordan, Billy and Christopher Phelps and Courtney Carara.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial donations be
made to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.