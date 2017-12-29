12/29/17 — Mary Marie Bouldin Trail

Funeral services for Mrs. Mary Marie Bouldin Trail, age 66, of
Manchester, TN, will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, December 29,
2017 at Coffee County Funeral Chapel with Brother Darrel Nance
officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family
will receive friends on Thursday, December 28, 2017 from 5:00 PM until
8:00 PM at the funeral home. Mrs. Trail passed away on Tuesday, December
26, 2017 at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro, TN.
Mary was born in Warren County, TN, the daughter of Frank and Hazel
Bouldin. She was a CNA at Coffee County Health Department, a former
member of Cagle Community Church in Dunlap, TN, and a member of Rutledge
Falls Baptist Church. Mary loved her family and her dogs, enjoyed
cooking, and loved helping people in need.
In addition to her parents, Mary is also survived by her husband, Doug
Trail; one son, Clay Solomon; one daughter, Lydia Tittsworth; one
brother, James Bouldin; one sister, Virginia McBride; and step children,
Matthew and Jonathan Trail.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to help needy
families. A box will be set up during visitation and funeral hours.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Trail family.