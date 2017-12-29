12/29/17 — Cecil Andrew Laxson

Funeral services for Mr. Cecil Andrew “Andy” Laxson, age 67, of McMinnville, TN will be conducted on Friday December 29, 2017, at 4:00 PM. Family will receive friends from 2pm until 4pm at Bell Springs United Methodist Church (9607 Murfreesboro Hwy.) Mr. Laxson passed away on December 26, 2017 at his residence.
Mr. Cecil Laxson attended Bell Springs United Methodist Church. He
enjoyed spending time with his family and attending grandchildren’s sporting events.
Mr. Laxson is preceded in death by his mother; Vera Laxson. Andy is survived by his father; J.C Laxson; his son; Jason (Tiffany) Laxson; Daughter; Becky (Glenn) Shelton; Brother, Amos (Sheila) Laxson; three sisters, Ann (Mike) Pelham, Faye(Gary) Prater, and Connie (Rusty) Heatherly; five grandchildren, Kristen Shelton, Ali Shelton, Emily Shelton, Lily Laxson, and Andi Grace Laxson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve Laxson Family.