12/27/17–James Raymond Flores

James Raymond Florez, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Wednesday, December
20, 2017 at Tennova Healthcare – Harton at the age of 47 years. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 2 PM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Maplewood
Cemetery. Visitation
with the family will begin at 12 PM on Wednesday.
Mr. Florez, a native of El Cajon, CA was born on September 18, 1970. He
was an excellent musician and enjoyed playing his guitar. He also loved
being outdoors and fishing. Foremost was his love of being a father and
spending time with his children.
Mr. Florez was preceded in death by his wife, Brandy Beard Florez and one
daughter, Carol Ann Florez.
He is survived by his mother, Sandra O’Connor of Tullahoma; fiancé’,
Cindy
Butler of Hillsboro; two sons, James Raymond Florez Jr and Jacob Mathew
Florez, both of Tullahoma; daughters, Allison Jade Clark and her husband,
Steven of Tullahoma and Elizabeth Mae Florez of Franklin County; brothers,
Bill Kirk of Marshall, IL and Wade Frazier of Tullahoma; sisters, Jennie
Thompson and her husband, Shawn of Lawrenceburg and Rebecca Ann Tomlin and
her husband, Richie of McMinnville; three grandchildren, Bentley, Coulton
and Bailey and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in his
honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.