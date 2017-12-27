12/27/17 — Grady Lee Cossey

Grady Lee Cossey, of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, December 22,
2017 at CHI Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga at the age of 84 years.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at 10 AM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Summitville Cemetery.
Visitation with the family is scheduled for Tuesday, December 26, 2017 from
5 – 8 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Mr. Cossey, a native of Franklin County, was the son of the late Harvey D
and Olive Lee Tant Cossey. He was a U S Army veteran and retired in 1995
from Batesville Casket Company. After retirement he worked for many years
at Manchester Funeral Home and Coffee County Funeral Chapel. He attended
the Christian Lighthouse Church. Mr. Cossey loved being outdoors and
enjoyed walking, riding bicycles and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Jerry
Cossey; one brother, Wayne Cossey and two sisters, June Massingill and
Lottie Quick.
Mr. Cossey is survived by his loving wife, Joan Mae Brazier Cossey of
Manchester; three sons, James Cossey and his wife, Janice of Manchester,
Jeff Cossey and his wife, Sherry of Manchester and Tony Cossey and his
wife, Deanna of Tullahoma; one brother Euless Cossey and his wife, Martha
of Estill Springs; three sisters, Mary Stephens of Winchester, Martha Ann
King of Winchester and Gladys Wiseman of Estill Springs; six grandchildren
and three great grandchildren.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.