12/27/17 — Andrew Lee Fletcher, Jr.

Mr. Andrew Lee Fletcher Jr., 89, passed away Friday December
22, 2017 at his home. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on November 1,
1928 to Andrew Lee Fletcher Sr. and Ollie Lawson Fletcher who preceded him
in death along with his brother, Frank Fletcher; sisters, Nellie Argo,
Rantha Jackson and Pauline Swann.
He was a bus driver for Coffee County Schools and Head Start. He worked at
Brundige Company in Kalamazo, Michigan and at Schultz Trailer in Elkhart,
Indiana in his early years. He attended the Calvary Apolistolic Church in
Tullahoma and later The Original Church of Jesus Christ in Manchester. He
loved to work in his garden and was always busy helping others including
working with the Heartfelt Organization.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Christine Cantrell Fletcher; son,
Terry Wayne Fletcher; daughter, Pamela Faye (Steve) Winstead;
grandchildren, Krista (Jim), Karrah, Klarisa and Kyle; great grandchildren,
Tyler and Kaedyn; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, December 27, 2017 in the
funeral home chapel with Ministers, Gene Bagby, Joe Hill and Randy Thomas
officiating with burial to follow in the Welker Cemetery. Visitation: 10:00
AM – 1:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home, Manchester, Tennessee
