12/26/17 — Jerry Dale Gallagher

Mr. Jerry Dale Gallagher, 63, passed away, Sunday, December 24, 2017 at his home with his children at his bedside. He was born in Tullahoma on January 16, 1954 to Benton Clay and Cleora Wilson Gallagher who preceded him in death along with his niece, Shannon Magouirk.
Jerry worked on the family farm with his father and was a delivery driver for Coca-Cola and Frito Lay for many years. He also worked with his brother Kenny and nephew Tyler repairing and sealing asphalt driveways and parking lots.
He is survived by his daughters, Shalonda (Monte) Meeks and Amanda (Jamie) Ruehling of Gruetli-Laager and his son, Dustin (Tava) Gallagher of Manchester; sister, Tressie Jo (John) Kennedy; brothers, Bobby (Sheila) and Kenny (Tammy) Gallagher; grandchildren, Karastin, Kyla and Bryson Braden, Emily and Creed Meeks, Jaden, Jalie and Jeter Ruehling; great grandchildren, Tristin, Lindley and Shayde; niece, Shelly Landis; nephews, Scotty Magourik and Ben Gallagher; his best friend Pearl his faithful dog.
Family and friends will gather for a memorial service Tuesday at 7:00 PM in the Cumberland Funeral Home Chapel with Minister John Kennedy officiating and memories shared by family and friends. Visitation: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Tuesday at Cumberland Funeral Home, Monteagle, Tennessee.