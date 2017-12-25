12/25/17–Jeff Simmons

Funeral services for Mr. Jeff Simmons, age 53, of Manchester, TN, will be
conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 24, 2017 at Manchester Funeral
Home Chapel with Brother Joel Gregory and Brother Ray Marcrom
officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Methodist Cemetery in
Hillsboro, TN. Visitation with the family will be from 11:00 AM until
time of service at the funeral home. Mr. Simmons passed away on Friday,
December 22, 2017 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester, TN.
Jeff was born in Manchester, TN, the son of J.D. and Faye Winton Simmons.
He was a long-time member of Forest Mill Church of Christ and was
employed at Kasai, formerly M-Tek, for over 25 years. Jeff loved Atlanta
Braves baseball and football, and especially coaching T-Ball, Little
League, Girl’s Softball, and Upwards Basketball. He influenced many
young lives in his years of coaching. He loved his family, adored his
daughters, and was devoted to caring for his mother and father. Jeff was
extremely kind-hearted and found the good in everyone he met.
Jeff was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Vernon and
Juanita Winton; and his paternal grandparents, Dora and Mance Simmons.
In addition to his parents, Jeff was also survived by his daughters,
Leslie Simmons and Emily (Eddie) Skinner; an uncle, Waymon Simmons;
“Aunt” Carolyn Hollingsworth; niece, Jessica Metcalf; nephew, Jason
Metcalf; several cousins; and too many friends to count.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a memorial
fund set up at Forest Mill Church of Christ, 3388 McMinnville Highway,
Manchester, TN 37355.
