12/24/17 — John Burks, Jr. “Hunsey”

Mr. John Henry Burks, Jr “Hunsey” 70, of Winchester passed Sunday, December 24, 2017 at his residence.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Paulette Simmons Burks, parents, John Henry and Josiephine Burks, brother, George Lewis Hill, brother-in-laws, Bobbie Simmons and Thad Hightower and step-father in law, Charles Johnson Sr.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: Son, John Lo’Anza (Shannon) Burks Sr, Daughters; Tamula “Prissi” (Antonio) Sales, Pastors Kimberly (Mark) Carter, Sr; Son, Mauricio Fuqua.
Devoted Sister, Bornetta Hightower.
Devoted Brothers-Deacon J.W. (Evangelist Sharrion) Burks, Deacon Earnest (Linda) Burks, Deacon Ray (Marie) Burks, and Deacon William (Robbin) Burks.
Grandchildren-John L. Burks Jr, Mark Jr and Leon Carter, Chiandria and DeVante’ Sales, and Kendra Burks. Svetlana and Nehemiah Fuqua
Great-grandchildren; Azjana Burks and KaVaughana Lyons.
Aunts-Hazel Reed and Nellie Estill.
Uncle -Cecil Brannon.
Mother-in-law – Wilma Johnson.
Sister-in-law- Brenda (Leon) Hartsfield.
Brother-in-laws, Clyde Simmons and Charles (Annette) Johnson Jr.
Devoted Cousin and friend, Robert Reed.
Special friend, Bridgette (Babe) Martin.
A host of extended families; Burks, Stovall, Morrow, Bean, Brannon and community friends.
Visitation Saturday, December 30, 2017 at 12:00 Noon at Elk River Tabernacle with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm at Elk River Tabernacle with Elder Q’Obrien Wherry, Officiating and Pastor Larry Williams as Eulogist.
Interment Franklin Memorial Gardens.